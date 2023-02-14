Nobody has claimed three downed aerial objects -White House
No group or individual has claimed the three objects shot down by the U.S. military over the weekend, and bad conditions and weather are making debris from the items difficult to find, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.
Kirby said it was possible the objects could have been used for commercial or academic research purpose.
