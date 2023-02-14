President Erdogan says Turkey's earthquakes were "as big as atomic bombs"
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that last week's powerful earthquakes were "as big as atomic bombs" and have killed 35,418 in the country's southern region.
Erdogan also said that hundreds of thousands of buildings were uninhabitable across southern Turkey, adding "any country would face issues we did during such a disaster". (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)
