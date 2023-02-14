Left Menu

Syrian man and girl rescued from rubble in Antakya 208 hours after quake

Updated: 14-02-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 23:02 IST
Syrian man and girl rescued from rubble in Antakya 208 hours after quake
Major earthquake strikes Turkey (Photo: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A 65-year-old Syrian man and a young girl were rescued from the rubble of a building in the southern Turkish city of Antakya, 208 hours after a devastating earthquake struck the region, Reuters television showed.

Emergency workers hoped further family members would be pulled out alive soon. The pair's rescue takes the number of survivors pulled from ruins on Tuesday to nine, more than a week after the worst quake in Turkey's modern history.

