Turkey's Erdogan says stricter construction rules needed amid devastating quake

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday enforcement of stricter building regulations was needed in the country after a powerful earthquake that rocked southern Turkey last week, killing tens of thousands people.

Erdogan said "collapsed buildings reminded the government of the need for stricter construction rules" in a televised speech, adding that his government would continue work until the last person was rescued from the ruins in the quake-hit area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)