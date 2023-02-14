Turkey's Erdogan says stricter construction rules needed amid devastating quake
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday enforcement of stricter building regulations was needed in the country after a powerful earthquake that rocked southern Turkey last week, killing tens of thousands people.
Erdogan said "collapsed buildings reminded the government of the need for stricter construction rules" in a televised speech, adding that his government would continue work until the last person was rescued from the ruins in the quake-hit area.
