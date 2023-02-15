Loud noise reported in Iran's southeastern city of Kerman - YJC agency

A loud unexplained noise was heard on Wednesday in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman, the semi-official Young Journalists Club (YJC) news agency reported.

"At noon today, a loud noise was heard in most parts of Kerman, and some citizens say this incident was followed by the shaking of buildings in the city," YJC said, adding that no earthquake had been registered in the area and that the cause of the sound is being investigated.

