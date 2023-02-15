Left Menu

French agency orders halt in some uses of Syngenta weedkiller

Residue of S-metolachlor, used mainly on maize (corn), sunflower, soy and beet crops, were frequently detected at concentrations exceeding quality limits set by European legislation, ANSES said. The agency noted in its opinion that it had taken into account the classification of 'suspected of causing cancer' for S-metolachlor issued by the European Chemical Agency's Risk Assessment Committee (RAC) in June 2022.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2023 18:24 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 18:01 IST
French agency orders halt in some uses of Syngenta weedkiller
  • Country:
  • France

French health and safety agency ANSES on Wednesday ordered a halt to some uses of one of the most widely used weedkillers in France, S-metolachlor, which produced by Swiss chemicals company Syngenta, after finding excessive levels in groundwater. Residue of S-metolachlor, used mainly on maize (corn), sunflower, soy and beet crops, were frequently detected at concentrations exceeding quality limits set by European legislation, ANSES said.

The agency noted in its opinion that it had taken into account the classification of 'suspected of causing cancer' for S-metolachlor issued by the European Chemical Agency's Risk Assessment Committee (RAC) in June 2022. "In light of this risk to the quality of water resources, ANSES is initiating a procedure to withdraw authorisation of the main uses of plant protection products containing the active substance S-metolachlor," it said in a statement.

"This will reduce environmental contamination by this substance and thus help gradually restore the quality of groundwater," it added. ANSES did not specify which were the "main uses" that would be banned. It had already reduced maximum use rates for maize, sunflower, soybean and sorghum crops in 2021.

Syngenta was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday. In comments to RAC's opinion, the company said it disagreed with the classification and "believed that no classification for developmental toxicity was most appropriate for S-metolachlor".

S-metolachlor is currently being examined at European level as its approval needs to be renewed this year. Conclusions of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) are expected early this year. Anti-pesticide group Generations Futures welcomed ANSES' decision despite the withdrawal not being total, saying it anticipated a likely European ban on the substance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

 India
3
Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

 India
4
Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sky a new lease of life

Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sk...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

2023's Cyber Security Forecast: The Latest Threats and Trends to Watch

Escape to Paradise: The Best Travel Destinations for Relaxation and Fun

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023