EU foreign policy chief slams countries not sending Ukraine tanks

The European Union's top diplomat urged countries to join Germany in sending tanks to Ukraine, in a media interview published on Wednesday, after media reports that Denmark and the Netherlands said they would not deliver Leopard 2 battle tanks like Berlin.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-02-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 18:50 IST
The European Union's top diplomat urged countries to join Germany in sending tanks to Ukraine, in a media interview published on Wednesday, after media reports that Denmark and the Netherlands said they would not deliver Leopard 2 battle tanks like Berlin. "Countries must deliver as many tanks as possible and as quickly as possible. It would be very disappointing if, after so long of pointing the finger at Germany for not doing anything, these countries now don't follow suit," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told Germany's Phoenix broadcaster.

Citing sources, Welt newspaper on Wednesday reported that the governments of the Netherlands and Denmark rolled back on a decision to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. "I know there are hundreds of tanks in the EU armies, some of them need to be refurbished, but then you have to do it, and do it quickly, because in the spring it will be too late," he added. (Writing by Rachel More Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

