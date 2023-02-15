Left Menu

Several landmines explode amid forest fire along LoC in J-K's Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-02-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 19:20 IST
Several landmines explode amid forest fire along LoC in J-K's Poonch
  • Country:
  • India

Several landmines exploded following a forest fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.

The fire started in the forest area across the border and spread to the Balakot sector of Mendhar subdivision on the Indian side. The fire also prompted a security alert, they said.

At least half-a-dozen landmines, part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, got activated due to the fire but there was no report of any damage.

Efforts were on to control the fire when the last reports came in, the officials said.

Army troops are keeping strict vigil and are on high alert to ensure that there is no infiltration attempt by terrorists from across the border, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

 India
3
Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

 India
4
Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sky a new lease of life

Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sk...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

2023's Cyber Security Forecast: The Latest Threats and Trends to Watch

Escape to Paradise: The Best Travel Destinations for Relaxation and Fun

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023