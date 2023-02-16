Left Menu

Rajasthan: Jaipur to host 2-day literary festival from Feb 19

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-02-2023 03:35 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 03:35 IST
A two-day literary festival here from February 19 will bring together authors from across the country, officials said on Wednesday.

'Shahrnama Kahani: Apne Shehro' is being organised by the Prabha Khaitan Foundation in collaboration with the Rajasthan Tourism Department.

There are several cities in the country, including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Pushkar, Delhi, Bhopal, and Lucknow that are historical. During the festival, authors who have written books on such cities will share their experiences, Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh told reporters.

They will talk about their memories, stories, art and culture, food, ancient importance and ancient buildings, he added.

Singh said people of different cities across the country will connect with each other and no city will feel unfamiliar to them.

We are taking several steps for the upliftment of folk artists, he said, adding that the state government is committed to developing tourism.

Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary, Tourism Department, said the government is engaged in preserving folk culture, heritage and traditions.

The focus of the state government is to improve the economic condition of folk artists, which is why in the latest budget, arrangements have been made to ensure that they get at least 100 days of employment in a calendar year.

Neelima Dalmia and Apara Kuchhal, co-directors of the festival, said more than 20 sessions will be held during the two-day event.

