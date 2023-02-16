Left Menu

MP: Maha woman dies in Sehore during 'rudraksh' distribution drive

Her body has been sent for post mortem to find out the cause of death, Mandi police station sub inspector Dharam Singh Verma told PTI.The rudraksh distribution drive and the steady stream of devotees arriving at Kubereshwar Dham, some 8 kilometres from the district headquarters, is causing traffic snarls on the arterial Indore-Bhopal highway, police said.

PTI | Sehore | Updated: 16-02-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 20:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman from Maharashtra died on Thursday amid a well-attended 'rudraksh' distribution drive at the Kubereshwar Dham in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The distribution of 'rudraksh, dried stonefruit used as prayer beads by Hindus, is being held by renowned 'Shiv Mahapuran' narrator Pradeep Mishra from February 116 to 22 and it has seen a huge number of devotees arriving from several states.

''Mangala Bai of Malegaon in Maharashtra's Nashik district died due to some illness at Kubereshwar Dham in Chitvali Hema village on Thursday. Her body has been sent for post mortem to find out the cause of death,'' Mandi police station sub inspector Dharam Singh Verma told PTI.

The rudraksh distribution drive and the steady stream of devotees arriving at Kubereshwar Dham, some 8 kilometres from the district headquarters, is causing traffic snarls on the arterial Indore-Bhopal highway, police said. Incidentally, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was supposed to come to the Kubereshwar Dham during the day but the visit has been postponed, some officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

