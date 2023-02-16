Left Menu

US issues declaration on responsible use of AI in the military

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2023 20:36 IST
US issues declaration on responsible use of AI in the military
The U.S. government on Thursday issued a declaration on the responsible use of artficial intelligence (AI) in the military, which would include "human accountability."

"We invite all states to join us in implementing international norms, as it pertains to military development and use of AI" and autononous weapons, said Bonnie Jenkins, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control.

Jenkins was speaking at an international summit on responsible use of military AI in The Hague, Netherlands, the first of its kind.

