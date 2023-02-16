Turkey-Syria earthquake - latest

Latest news after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6: - Sevil Karaabdüloğlu, whose two daughters died when a high-end block of flats collapsed in the southern city of Antakya, voiced her anger over what she believes was shoddy building.

"We rented this place as an elite place, a safe place. How do I know that the contractor built it this way? ... Everyone is looking to make a profit. They're all guilty," she said. - There was grief and anger at the funeral of a young family of four -- Ismail and Selin Yavuzatmaca and their two children -- who died in the same building as Karaabdüloğlu's daughters. "This should have been the fate of the constructor, not of Ismail!" his sister-in-law yelled.

- A 17-year-old girl was pulled alive from the rubble in Turkey's Kahramanmaras province, broadcaster TRT Haber reported, 248 hours after the earthquake. Footage showed her being carried on a stretcher to an ambulance covered with a gold coloured thermal blanket.

- Turkey's death toll from the earthquake hit 36,187, the country's disaster authority said. The combined death toll from Turkey and Syria stands at more than 42,000 people. - Jagan Chapagain, secretary-general of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, warned that the humanitarian crisis would be protracted and announced his organisation would scale up an appeal for funds.

"Its impact on people will not be over in three months, so we are having a 24-month perspective," he said. - More than 4,300 aftershocks have hit the disaster zone since the initial earthquake, the disaster authority said.

- Turkish miners who rescued survivors told of their joy when they heard voices in the rubble and their concerns about reaching people fast. "There is no other joy than hearing the voice of a survivor. It is nothing I can explain," said Cemil Dedeoglu, 37. "There is no other happiness than taking that person out and handing them over to their families."

- The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said the earthquake could cause the loss of up to 1% of Turkey's gross domestic product this year. - JPMorgan said direct costs from the destruction of physical structures in Turkey could amount to 2.5% of GDP or $25 billion.

- Insured losses are expected to reach $2.4 billion from earthquake that hit Turkey, catastrophe modeling firm Karen Clark & Company (KCC) said. Total property losses from the magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 earthquakes are expected to be close to $20 billion, KCC said.

The firm's insured loss figure did not include Syria. - The Turkish central bank's 30 billion lira ($1.6 billion) donation for the earthquake zone will come from its profits last year, a source said.

- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Germany, Turkey and Greece from Feb. 16-22. (Compiled by Reuters newsroom in London)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)