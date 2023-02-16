Fire engulfs few shops in Mumbai chawl, nobody injured

No one was injured in the fire that started in Chopda Chawl on LBS Marg in Bhandup west at 6:15pm and was extinguished at 8:30pm, he said.

After being alerted, at least four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said.

''The fire was confined to the electric wiring and installations, hardware stock, GI sheets and wood items, including door and furniture, in four to five shops on the ground floor,'' the official said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the official added.

