Left Menu

Fire engulfs few shops in Mumbai chawl, nobody injured

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 20:57 IST
Fire engulfs few shops in Mumbai chawl, nobody injured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

No one was injured in the fire that started in Chopda Chawl on LBS Marg in Bhandup west at 6:15pm and was extinguished at 8:30pm, he said.

After being alerted, at least four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said.

''The fire was confined to the electric wiring and installations, hardware stock, GI sheets and wood items, including door and furniture, in four to five shops on the ground floor,'' the official said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
2
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
3
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023