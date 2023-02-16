Sweet-toothed Poles shrug off inflation bellyache on 'Fat Thursday'

Left Menu

Poles formed long queues to buy doughnuts on their "Fat Thursday", piling in for the sugary treats even though double-digit inflation has taken a bite out of their income. On the last Thursday before Lent, the period when Christians traditionally fast before Easter, Poles stuff their faces with doughnuts in a festival of calorific indulgence.

But with the cost of ingredients 20-30% higher than a year ago according to bank BNP Paribas, hungry shoppers in Warsaw had to fork out more for their favourite deep-fried delicacies. "Last Fat Thursday, doughnuts cost 3.50 zlotys ($0.78) each," said Syliwa Tomaszkiewicz, 45, owner of the Zagozdzinski Confectionery Workshop. "In August, we had to raise it by as much as 1 zloty."

Nevertheless, the queue outside Tomaszkiewicz's shop stretched for hundreds of metres on Thursday. "Watching this queue I think about two hours," said 25-year-old student Dominika Maria when asked how long she expected to wait.

For 73-year-old pensioner Jadwiga Staniewska, it was important to keep the tradition of Fat Thursday alive. "It's really good, because young people keep this tradition going," she said. "So I like it very, very much... because even though today is not the warmest day, they endure it." ($1 = 4.4851 zlotys)

