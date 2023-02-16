Left Menu

Elephant goes rogue at religious event in UP village, tramples 3 to death

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 16-02-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 21:10 IST
Elephant goes rogue at religious event in UP village, tramples 3 to death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An elephant at a religious event here went rogue on Thursday, fatally trampling two women and a four-year-old boy at a village here, police said.

The incident took place in Mohammadpur Mafi village in Chiluatal police station area, they said.

A yajna was being conducted and everyone was singing hymns when suddenly an elephant got agitated and created a ruckus, fatally trampling two women and the boy, the police said.

While the women, Kanti Devi (55) and Kaushlya Devi (50), died on the spot, the boy, Krishna, died on the way to the hospital, they said. Forest department team later controlled the elephant.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation each for the kin of the three deceased, Gorakhpur District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh said.

The chief minister also condoled the deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
2
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
3
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023