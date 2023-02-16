Left Menu

Delhi LG launches intensive campaign to clean Yamuna floodplains

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday launched an intensive campaign to clean the Yamuna floodplains as part of a mega drive to rejuvenate the river.He also inducted a 94-member company of the territorial army into the Yamuna cleaning operations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 22:00 IST
Delhi LG launches intensive campaign to clean Yamuna floodplains
Delhi LG VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday launched an intensive campaign to clean the Yamuna floodplains as part of a mega drive to rejuvenate the river.

He also inducted a 94-member company of the territorial army into the Yamuna cleaning operations. The personnel will ensure that the cleaned stretches of the floodplains do not get encroached upon again.

The territorial army, provided by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), will take over the operations from Friday.

''We will ensure that there is a visible change in the river in the next six months. One of the major sources of pollution in the river is drains, particularly the Najafgarh drain. We have tapped 13 major drains and several smaller ones too. We are already getting some results,” the LG said.

He said a conveyor belt will be installed to remove the garbage floating in the river, and an innovative technique will be used to reduce the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) of the river.

''The agencies will also install a floating boom and conveyor system at the Qudsia Regulator floodplain to collect and remove the garbage from the river,'' officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
2
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
3
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023