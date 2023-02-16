Left Menu

Garden Tourism Festival to kick off on Friday in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 22:24 IST
The Garden Tourism Festival of the Delhi government, themed around the G20 Summit scheduled later this year, will kick off on Friday.

The festival will have over 300 varieties of plants on display with terrariums, floral animals, potted plants, foliage, medicinal and herbal plants, hanging baskets, dahlia, roses, cacti, bonsai, bougainvillaea, cut flowers, and nursery stalls as highlights of the three-day event.

The festival will have a special G20 enclosure adorned with G20 flags, a rotating globe, and posters of the national flowers of all member countries.

The 35th edition of the festival will commence at the Garden of Five Senses, Said-Ul-Ajaib Village in south Delhi.

''India has assumed the Presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022, up to November 30 this year. Therefore, this year the theme of the festival is Garden of Unity for G20,'' the official said.

''The venue spread over 20 acres of lush green will provide space for public leisure and the sprawling gardens filled with innumerable flowers will make for an unforgettable sight,'' the official added.

The festival would be inaugurated on Friday by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Horticulture departments of NDMC, DJB, SDMC, Northern Railways, Archaeological Survey of India, CPWD, and Hero Moto Corp are among the major participants in the festival this year.

Competitions will be held in 32 categories such as potted plants, dahlia, hanging baskets, foliage plants, cactus and succulents, aromatic/herbal and medicinal plants, and bonsai plants of different specifications.

The exhibits will be evaluated by domain experts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

