Leopard killed in territorial fight with tiger in Bundi

A nine-year-old leopard was killed in a territorial fight with a tiger at Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve (RVTR) in Bundi district, officials said on Thursday.

The body of the animal with deep wounds around the neck and on the back was found by a tracking team of the forest department on Thursday afternoon in Motipura Katla area of Jaitpur range of the reserve.

It appears that the animal was killed in a territorial fight with a tiger, RVT–1, last night, chief conservator of forest Sharda Prasad Singh said.

The wounds could not have been caused by any other animal but a tiger -- RVT–1 -- as it was his territory and a tigress was also on the move nearby, Singh said. The leopard's body was disposed of as per norms after postmortem by a medical board, he said.

According to former wildlife warden Prathvi Singh Rajawat, there are around two dozen leopards in RVTR.

Meanwhile, wildlife enthusiast Bitthal Sanadhya termed the leopard's killing major failure of the RVTR management.

The monitoring team should have heard the roaring of the tiger and on the bases of its pug marks, they should have pre-ascertained that the two animals may cross paths, Sanadhya said.

