Left Menu

Leopard killed in territorial fight with tiger in Bundi

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 16-02-2023 23:42 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 23:29 IST
Leopard killed in territorial fight with tiger in Bundi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A nine-year-old leopard was killed in a territorial fight with a tiger at Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve (RVTR) in Bundi district, officials said on Thursday.

The body of the animal with deep wounds around the neck and on the back was found by a tracking team of the forest department on Thursday afternoon in Motipura Katla area of Jaitpur range of the reserve.

It appears that the animal was killed in a territorial fight with a tiger, RVT–1, last night, chief conservator of forest Sharda Prasad Singh said.

The wounds could not have been caused by any other animal but a tiger -- RVT–1 -- as it was his territory and a tigress was also on the move nearby, Singh said. The leopard's body was disposed of as per norms after postmortem by a medical board, he said.

According to former wildlife warden Prathvi Singh Rajawat, there are around two dozen leopards in RVTR.

Meanwhile, wildlife enthusiast Bitthal Sanadhya termed the leopard's killing major failure of the RVTR management.

The monitoring team should have heard the roaring of the tiger and on the bases of its pug marks, they should have pre-ascertained that the two animals may cross paths, Sanadhya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
2
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
3
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023