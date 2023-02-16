Land lease cancelled, school run by Azam Khan's trust asked to vacate premises

Days after its land lease was cancelled, the management of Rampur Public School, run by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's Jauhar Trust, has been asked to vacate the premises within 15 days.

The district administration has issued a notice to the management in this regard.

Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nirankar Singh said a notice was served to the manager of the Jauhar Trust on Wednesday, asking him to vacate Rampur Publc School within two weeks.

This comes after a team of the tehsil visited the Jauhar Research Institute and saw the Rampur Public School still running there. The government building of the Jauhar Research Institute at Jail Road was given to Khan's Jahuar Trust on Rs 100 yearly lease for 99 years by the Samajwadi Party regime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)