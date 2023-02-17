Left Menu

PWD's plan to install Gandhi statue at Nelson Mandela Marg faces hurdle due to height

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2023 00:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 00:45 IST
The Public Works Department's plan to install Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Nelson Mandela Marg here has hit a roadblock due to the height of the sculpture, officials said on Thursday.

The design of the statue, which is 50-feet-tall, has been modified thrice to make it aerodynamically more stable, they said.

The statue was supposed to be installed three months ago, officials said.

''The department does not want to hurry the installation. We have sought the help of experts from IIT Delhi. It is likely to be solved within four to five days,'' he said.

The official said following the approval of the design from IIT Delhi, the statue will be installed. There are also plans to install a statue of Nelson Mandela on the road named after the anti-apartheid leader from South Africa.

The Nelson Mandela Road is one of the 16 stretches being revamped under the government's ambitious streetscaping project aimed at decongesting, redesigning and beautifying 540 km of roads across the national capital.

The Delhi government has 1,300 kilometre roads under the PWD.

The beautification of roads includes well-designed pedestrian-friendly footpaths, development of green stretches through plantations, creation of open air sitting areas, cycle tracks, selfie points, public facilities like water ATMs, toilets and street furniture.

After the redesigning of the roads, greenery will increase significantly. This will not only make the roads beautiful, but also eliminate the problem of dust pollution, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

