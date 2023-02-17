Left Menu

Cyclone in New Zealand leaves 7 dead, trail of chaos

Gabrielle, which hit New Zealand on Sunday before making its way down the east coast of the North Island, cut off entire towns, washed away farms, bridges and livestock, and inundated homes, stranding people on rooftops. The death toll is now at seven after a second volunteer firefighter, Craig Stevens, died in hospital after being caught in a landslide near Auckland earlier in the week and a body was found near Napier.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2023 04:38 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 04:38 IST
Cyclone in New Zealand leaves 7 dead, trail of chaos

Recovery efforts continue in hard-hit areas of New Zealand on Friday after Cylcone Gabrielle caused chaos leaving at least seven people dead, displacing 10,000 people in the country's most damaging storm in decades. Gabrielle, which hit New Zealand on Sunday before making its way down the east coast of the North Island, cut off entire towns, washed away farms, bridges and livestock, and inundated homes, stranding people on rooftops.

The death toll is now at seven after a second volunteer firefighter, Craig Stevens, died in hospital after being caught in a landslide near Auckland earlier in the week and a body was found near Napier. Authorities are warning that the country needs to prepare for the death toll to rise.

Communication and access to a number of areas remain difficult and surveillance flights are being undertaken to survey the damage and identify those who may be isolated. Convoys of trucks carrying essential items such as food, water, medicine and fuel are making their way into remote areas and the defence force is using ships to transport needed items into areas of the east coast. Kiri Allan, minister of regional development who also lives in one of the most badly affected areas, told 1News that supermarkets were now better stocked, supplies had been reaching some of the most isolated communities and the phone network was even returning in small areas.

"Huge infrastructure challenges ahead of us. Once we get through this immediate response we will get a great toll in terms of the cost and what we need to do," she said. In Hawke's Bay helicopters and boats were still going out to check on people in isolated communities while search and rescue teams were continuing to operate.

The weather has started to improve. Meteorological service MetService said they no longer have any weather warnings in place in New Zealand and sunshine was forecast for most of the North Island.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
3
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
4
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023