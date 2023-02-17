Taipei hit by small earthquake, no immediate reports of damage -weather bureau

A small earthquake struck Taiwan's capital city of Taipei on Friday, the island's weather bureau said, with no immediate reports of damage.

The 3.1 magnitude quake shook buildings in Taipei. The epicenter of the earthquake was at the city's northern Beitou district with a depth of 4.8 km (2.9 miles), the weather bureau said.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

