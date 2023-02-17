HindAyan multi-stage cycling race reaches doorstep of Mumbai, to culminate in Pune on Feb 19

HindAyan, a multi-stage cycling race that commenced from Delhi earlier this month and is set to end in Pune on Sunday, has reached Mumbai's neighbouring city Thane. This first edition of HindAyan, conceptualised on the lines of the famed Tour De France, began on February 5 from the National War Memorial in New Delhi and it has so far travelled via Agra, Jaipur, Udaipur, Ahmedabad, Surat before it reached Thane on Thursday evening.

The HindAyan cyclists, some of whom also belong to the Indian Army and Navy, will pedal their way to Mumbai from Thane on Saturday before their expedition culminates in Pune on February 19.

Vishnudas Chapke, circumnavigator and organiser of HindAyan, said they have received permission from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to ride the cycles on the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. With this, the HindAyan participants can ride on the Sea Link on February 18, he said.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had allowed the participants to ride their cycles on the Yamuna Expressway, which is otherwise prohibited for cycles, he added. Chapke appealed to cyclists from Mumbai and neighbouring cities to join HindAyan for a joy ride, which is free but requires registration.

The joy ride is free but self-supported and only cyclists with proper gear and helmet will be permitted to join. Those willing to participate can register their names on https://forms.gle/jipC8buKWiVphHzR8. On Saturday, the race will start from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters at Pachpakhadi at 7 am, and it will reach Marine Drive in south Mumbai. The next day, it will set off for Pune from Mumbai at 6 am.

The last stage ride from Mumbai to Pune on February 19 coincides with the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chapke said.

Highlighting the aim behind HindAyan, he said, ''At present, India does not have a long-distance cycling race, hence most of the professional cyclists go to the US, UK and France to participate in such races. Therefore, to provide them such an opportunity in India itself and promote cycling culture, we have organised HindAyan, which will be an annual event.''

