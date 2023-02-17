Minimum temperature settles above normal in city

It is likely to be a warm day in the national capital on Friday with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 30 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, according to IMD.

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky for the entire day.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 89 per cent.

The capital's air quality index stood at 279 at 9 am, according to SAFAR.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

