NZ researchers can apply to Pillar Two of Horizon Europe

“This will enable deeper scientific collaboration on pressing global challenges like climate change, energy and global health issues,” Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 17-02-2023 11:32 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 11:32 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
New Zealand researchers and organisations can now apply to Pillar Two of Horizon Europe, the European Union’s (EU) largest ever research and innovation programme, on equal terms as researchers from the EU.

“Our researchers and organisations now have unprecedented access to professional networks and world-class scientific infrastructure to tackle these issues affecting us all. Researchers should seize the opportunity to collaborate and lead large scale initiatives,” Dr Verrall said.

The arrangement makes New Zealand one of the first countries outside Europe eligible to participate in the Horizon Europe programme - the biggest EU research and innovation programme ever with more than €90 billion (approx. NZD$153 billion) of funding available over 7 years (2021 to 2027).

Building international connections through Horizon is a key plank of Te Ara Paerangi Future Pathways science reforms announced last year.

Pillar Two focuses on science that addresses major global challenges, such as climate change, energy and health and addressing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

There are open calls for proposals that close in March or April 2023. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Enterprise (MBIE) will hold a roadshow this month to promote these opportunities and support New Zealand researchers with information needed to apply.

The transitional arrangement between New Zealand and the European Commission allowing New Zealand researchers to apply under Horizon Europe Pillar Two will remain in place until a formal association agreement is approved by the New Zealand Cabinet and signed with the EU. Successful applications would move to contracts (grant agreements).

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

