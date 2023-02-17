Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes label changes; Rugby-England women's players to receive maternity cover and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes label changes

Emergent BioSolutions Inc's over-the-counter version of opioid overdose reversing drug received unanimous support from U.S. Food and Drug Administration's panel of advisers, sending shares of the contract drugmaker up nearly 16% after market. The vote puts the naloxone-based treatment Narcan on track to potentially become the first opioid overdose drug to be sold OTC nationwide. Naloxone rapidly reverses or blocks the effects of an overdose, restoring normal respiration.

Rugby-England women's players to receive maternity cover

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) announced a new maternity leave policy on Thursday, entitling contracted England women's players to 26 weeks of fully paid leave and funds for children under a year old to travel with them to games. The policy, which the RFU described as "ground breaking", also offers pregnant players the opportunity to move into other employment within rugby until they go on maternity leave.

British nurses to escalate strike action in pay dispute

Tens of thousands of British nurses will intensify their industrial action next month with lengthier strikes involving previously exempt staff, their union said on Thursday, as they remain locked in a dispute with the government over pay. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said its next strike would run continuously for 48 hours from 0600 GMT on March 1 and involve nursing staff working in emergency departments, intensive care units, cancer care and other services who did not take part in earlier walk outs.

Abused women find freedom in Kenyan village where men are banned

The thorny trees and dung-caked homes of Umoja village make it resemble any other in Kenya's northeastern Samburu region, except in one key detail - the absence of men. Since it was established over 30 years ago, Umoja has provided a refuge for women from the Samburu community and beyond fleeing female genital mutilation, domestic abuse or child marriage.

Judge weighs key evidence ahead of first Zantac cancer trial

Lawyers for a man who alleges he developed bladder cancer after taking GSK Plc's heartburn drug Zantac urged a California judge on Thursday to allow expert testimony linking the drug to the illness at an upcoming trial. The trial in the case, brought by California resident James Goetz, is scheduled to begin Feb. 27 before Alameda County Superior Court Judge Evelio Grillo. It will offer the first test of how Zantac cancer claims may fare in state courts, and its outcome could depend heavily on what expert testimony Grillo allows.

Moderna flu vaccine delivers mixed results in trial, shares fall

Moderna Inc on Thursday said its closely watched experimental messenger RNA-based influenza vaccine generated a strong immune response against A strains of the flu but failed to show it was at least as effective as an approved vaccine versus less prevalent influenza B. The results dashed investor hopes that the company might plug its COVID franchise decline, sending Moderna's shares down more than 6% in after-hours trading.

China declares 'decisive victory' over COVID-19

China's top leaders declared a "decisive victory" over COVID-19, claiming the world's lowest fatality rate, although experts have questioned Beijing's data as the coronovirus tore across the country after largely being kept at bay for three years. China abruptly ended its zero-COVID policy in early December, with 80% of its 1.4 billion population becoming infected, a prominent government scientist said last month.

U.S. FDA classifies recall of Philips' respiratory devices as most serious

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday classified the recall of Dutch medical devices maker Philips' respiratory machines as most serious, saying their use could lead to injuries or death. The U.S. health regulator said the silicon foam used in some reworked ventilator models may separate from plastic backing due to adhesive failure and can reduce the air flow as well as cause debris contamination.

EU to phase out COVID tests for travellers from China

EU countries have agreed to phase out COVID-19 restrictions on travellers from China that were put in place to guard against possible new coronavirus variants after China's reopening prompted a surge in infections there. Health experts from the 27 EU members agreed at a meeting on Thursday that they would end the requirement for negative pre-departure COVID tests by the end of February, the Swedish presidency of the EU said.

Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna gear up for 2024 London trial over COVID vaccine patents

Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE are gearing up for a 2024 trial with Moderna Inc at London's High Court in competing patent lawsuits over their rival COVID-19 vaccines. The case reached London's High Court for the first time for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, ahead of a trial which is due to take place in April 2024.

