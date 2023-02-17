NASA's Perseverance heading towards top of ancient delta on Mars

With the completion of the first sample depot - the only known sample depot in the universe - NASA's Perseverance Mars rover is now heading towards the top of the ancient delta in Jezero Crater.

Perseverance began the trek towards the delta top as part of its new science campaign called Delta Top Campaign. The mission team is eagerly waiting to see what the delta top looks like from the eyes of Perseverance and what data is contained within the rocks and sediments that came from upstream, according to a blog post.

The tops of deltas in terrestrial environments are known to contain remnant river networks, called distributary channels, which bring sediment from beyond the crater walls and distribute it across the delta. According to the science team, the channels lose their energy and can’t carry the sediment anymore, it is deposited across the delta top in numerous types of depositional environments.

By conducting these investigations, scientists aim to acquire an understanding of the fluvial processes that carried the sediments and also the composition of the sediments.

One of the first stops the rover will make during the Delta Top Campaign is at a location called the Curvilinear Unit. Essentially a Martian sandbar, the unit is made of sediment that eons ago was deposited in a bend in one of Jezero's inflowing river channels. The Curvilinear Unit is believed to be an excellent location to hunt for intriguing outcrops of sandstone and perhaps mudstone as well as to get a glimpse at the geological processes beyond the walls of Jezero Crater.