Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Indonesia's Maluku province - geophysics agency
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 17-02-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 15:19 IST
An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude struck off Indonesia's Tanimbar islands in Maluku province on Thursday, the country's geophysics agency said, adding that there was no tsunami potential.
The agency said the quake's epicentre was at a depth of 97 km (60.27 miles).
