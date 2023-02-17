Astronomers detect new types of aurora on four major moons of Jupiter

Aurorae or auroras, one of the most beautiful sights in the night sky, are not just something that happen on Earth. The spectacular light shows have been observed on other planets as well as on some moons.

A team of astronomers, using the W. M. Keck Observatory, have detected new types of auroras on Jupiter's four largest moons - Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto. The team, led by Caltech and Boston University, observed the moons in Jupiter's shadow.

The Galilean moons show Earth-like oxygen auroras, but the gases on these moons are much less dense, allowing a deep red color to glow nearly 15 times brighter than the more commonly observed green light.

According to the researchers, at Europa and Ganymede, oxygen also lights up infrared wavelengths, slightly redder than what the human eye can perceive. This marks the first instance of such a phenomenon being observed in the atmosphere of a celestial body other than Earth.

The vast volcanic plumes of gas and dust on Jupiter's innermost moon Io, the most volcanically active world in the Solar System, reach hundreds of kilometres in height. These plumes contain salts like sodium chloride and potassium chloride, which break down to produce more colours.

Sodium gives a streetlamps-like yellowy-orange glow to Io's auroras. In addition, the newly-detected potassium aurora at Io in infrared light has not been detected anywhere else previously.

Auroras can provide valuable information about a celestial body including the composition of its atmosphere and the strength of its magnetic field, among others.

"The brightness of the different colours of aurora tell us what these moons’ atmospheres are likely made up of," said Katherine de Kleer, Caltech professor and lead author of one of two new research papers published today in the Planetary Science Journal describing the discovery.

The team also used the high-resolution spectrographs at the Large Binocular Telescope and Apache Point Observatory for this discovery.