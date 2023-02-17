Left Menu

Fire breaks out at godown in northwest Delhi

A fire broke out at a godown in northwest Delhis Keshavpuram Industrial area on Friday morning, officials said.Information about the fire was received at 7.40 am and the blaze was brought under control. fire department officials said. So far, no casualties have been reported. The cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Updated: 17-02-2023 16:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 16:29 IST
A fire broke out at a godown in northwest Delhi's Keshavpuram Industrial area on Friday morning, officials said.

Information about the fire was received at 7.40 am and the blaze was brought under control. fire department officials said. Twenty fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, a senior fire official said.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said, ''The fire has been brought under control. So far, no casualties have been reported.'' The cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

