Trains, ferries cancelled because of storm over Nordics

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 17-02-2023 17:59 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 17:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A storm over the North Sea on Friday led to dozens of cancellations of train and ferry connections in northern Denmark and southern Norway, with the Danish Meteorological Institute saying gusts of hurricane force can be expected.

The storm, named Otto, is set to move east over Sweden and the Baltic Sea. In Finland, authorities said they were also expecting rain, or rain mixed with snow, and that there could power outages over the weekend.

Ferries in southern Norway were cancelled with “a significant” number of passengers and goods will be affected by the storm.

“We should of course have avoided this, but Otto is not a normal weather type, so this does not happen very often,” CEO of the Norwegian ferry company Color Line Erik Brynhildsbakken told the Norwegian news agency NTB.

In Denmark, the stormy weather came at the end of a holiday week with many people travelling. Operators were forced to cancel trains in large parts of the country.

The inhabitants of high-rises from the late 1950s with up to 13 floors in a Copenhagen neighbourhood sitting atop of a hill were evacuated as a precaution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

