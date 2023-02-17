Left Menu

South African cheetahs begin journey to new home in India

Twelve South African cheetahs began a voyage to India on Friday as part of an intergovernmental agreement to reintroduce the big cats to India. They were sedated and loaded into crates, and on their way to Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport, where they will be picked up by an Indian military aircraft. The cheetahs, 7 males and 5 females, are the first of dozens that South Africa has promised India over the next decade.

Reuters | Capetown | Updated: 17-02-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 18:20 IST
South African cheetahs begin journey to new home in India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Twelve South African cheetahs began a voyage to India on Friday as part of an intergovernmental agreement to reintroduce the big cats to India. They will join eight cheetahs from neighbouring Namibia that were released into the Kuno National Park in central India last year.

"The 12 cheetahs... have begun their journey to India," India's environment minister wrote on Twitter on Friday, adding they were expected to arrive on Saturday. They were sedated and loaded into crates, and on their way to Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport, where they will be picked up by an Indian military aircraft.

The cheetahs, 7 males and 5 females, are the first of dozens that South Africa has promised India over the next decade. A subspecies similar but separate to the African cheetah - the fastest land animal on Earth - became extinct on the Indian subcontinent in 1952.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes label changes; World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes...

 Global
4
UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023