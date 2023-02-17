World News Roundup: British embassy guard who spied for Russia jailed for 'treachery'; Magnitude 6.4 quake strikes off Indonesia's Tanimbar islands and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

British embassy guard who spied for Russia jailed for 'treachery'

A former security guard at the British embassy in Berlin who passed highly sensitive information to Russia and was paid for his "treachery" was jailed for more than 13 years in a London court on Friday. David Ballantyne Smith, 58, collected confidential information for more than three years, including a "secret" letter from ministers to then-prime minister Boris Johnson and other sensitive documents.

Magnitude 6.4 quake strikes off Indonesia's Tanimbar islands

An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude struck off Indonesia's Tanimbar islands in Maluku province on Thursday, the country's geophysics agency said, adding that there was no tsunami potential. The agency said the quake's epicentre was at a depth of 97 km (60.27 miles). It was located 543 km southeast of Ambon, the capital of Maluku.

Strike at German airports grounds nearly 300,000 passengers

A 24-hour strike at seven German airports, including Frankfurt and Munich, was set to affect nearly 300,000 passengers on Friday, as unionised workers pressed for higher wages and threatened a summer of "chaos" if their demands were not met. The strike coincided with the start of the Munich Security Conference, with more than 40 heads of state and 60 ministers expected to attend.

Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off

Japan on Friday aborted the launch of its first new medium-lift rocket in three decades moments before the H3 vehicle was meant to lift off after secondary booster engines strapped to its side failed to ignite. During the live-streamed event, the H3's main engine cut off after the launch countdown had reached zero, leaving the 57-metre (187 ft) rocket on the ground at the Tanegashima spaceport along with its payload, the ALOS-3 land observation satellite, which is also equipped with an infrared sensor designed to detect North Korean ballistic missiles.

Overnight protests rock Tehran, other Iranian cities, online videos show

Protests rocked Iran again overnight after a seeming slowdown in recent weeks, with marchers calling for the overthrow of the Islamic Republic, online video posts purportedly showed on Friday. The marches in numerous cities including Tehran that began on Thursday evening and went on into the night marked 40 days since the execution of two protesters last month.

Two more people rescued in Turkey 11 days after earthquake

Two more people were pulled alive from the rubble in Turkey on Friday, 11 days after an earthquake that has killed more than 43,000 in the country and Syria, as aid agencies step up efforts to help millions of people left homeless. Osman Halebiye, 14, was rescued overnight in the city of Antakya in Turkey's southeast, 260 hours after the massive earthquake that struck in the dead of night on Feb. 6, state news agency Anadolu said. He is being treated in hospital.

Congo registers voters in unstable eastern province

Democratic Republic of Congo's electoral commission started registering voters this week in North Kivu province, where a rebel insurgency has raised concerns about the state's ability to hold elections there in December. Parts of North Kivu province are occupied by the M23 rebel group, a Tutsi-led militia that has been clashing with the Congolese army for almost a year. More than 500,000 people have been forced to flee their homes because of fighting.

U.N. to cut food aid for Rohingya refugees, citing fund shortfall

The United Nations plans to slash food aid to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, blaming a funding shortfall for cuts that agencies warned on Friday would deepen food insecurity and malnutrition in the world’s largest refugee settlement. About 730,000 Rohingya, a persecuted mostly Muslim minority from Myanmar’s Rakhine state, fled to Bangladesh in 2017 to escape an army crackdown the U.N. said was carried out with genocidal intent. Including others who left in prior waves, nearly 1 million live in huts made of bamboo and plastic sheets.

Kosovo celebrates independence with eye to reaching deal with Serbia

National flags waved in Pristina's streets on Friday as Kosovo celebrated 15 years of independence with an eye to reaching a normalisation deal with Serbia, crucial to stability in a region still recovering from ethnic wars in the 1990s. "Our independence was achieved through struggle and sacrifice, but our independence will only grow through work," o Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said as the capital prepared for a police and army parade later in the day.

Ukraine's priority to hold the line as global security leaders gather

Russian forces intensified attacks along front lines in eastern Ukraine on Friday as senior politicians and military leaders from around the world were due to meet in Germany with Ukrainian officials expected to address the security conference.

Bolstered by tens of thousands of reservists, Russia has intensified ground assaults across southern and eastern Ukraine as the first anniversary of its Feb. 24 invasion nears.

