Delhi logs hottest Feb day in 2 years

The national capital on Friday logged the hottest February day in the last two years, clocking 29.8 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average, the Met office said.

The city registered a low of 12.8 degrees Celsius in the morning, two notches below normal, it said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 93 and 45 per cent.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city will experience clear sky and shallow fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 31 and 12 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

On Friday, Delhi logged a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 367, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

