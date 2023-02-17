Left Menu

Delhi logs hottest Feb day in 2 years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 20:04 IST
Delhi logs hottest Feb day in 2 years
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital on Friday logged the hottest February day in the last two years, clocking 29.8 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average, the Met office said.

The city registered a low of 12.8 degrees Celsius in the morning, two notches below normal, it said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 93 and 45 per cent.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city will experience clear sky and shallow fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 31 and 12 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

On Friday, Delhi logged a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 367, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes label changes; World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes...

 Global
4
UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023