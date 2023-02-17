Left Menu

Tiger suspected of being involved in man-animal conflict caged at Corbett Tiger Reserve

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 17-02-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 20:10 IST
A tiger suspected of being involved in a man-animal conflict in the buffer zone of Corbett Tiger Reserve was caught on Friday, officials said.

The big cat was trapped after being tranquillised at Panod canal on the Ranikhet-Ramnagar motor road, they said.

Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Dhiraj Pandey said the tiger has been kept at a newly-built rescue centre near Sanwaldeh.

It will be medically examined and its samples will be sent to Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), he said.

The frequency of man-animal conflicts had increased last year in Mohan, Kosi, Mandal and Sarapduli ranges.

Camera traps had recorded movement of three tigers in the conflict zone.

Earlier, a tigress walked into a cage put up in the area on January 18. It has been said to be a man-eater on the basis of scientific conclusions drawn by the CCMB.

The tigress has also been kept inside an enclosure at the rescue centre.

