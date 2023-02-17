Left Menu

Ingenuity Mars Helicopter completes 43rd flight - its longest flight in almost a year

Updated: 17-02-2023 20:46 IST
Image Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU.

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter has completed another successful flight on the Red Planet. The 43rd flight, which took place on Thursday, February 16, was its longest flight in almost a year.

During the Feb. 16 flight, Ingenuity travelled 1,280 ft (390 m) across the Martian surface for around 146 seconds at a maximum altitude of 40 ft (12 m). The goal of this flight was to reposition the helicopter.

Weighing just 4 pounds, the Ingenuity helicopter was brought to Mars aboard NASA's Perseverance rover, which landed on the Red Planet in February 2021. It can fly autonomously, take high-resolution images, and transmit valuable data back to Earth.

The tiny rotorcraft took to the Martian skies for the first time on April 19, 2021. Since then, the helicopter has been exploring the planet, performing a series of increasingly complex flights and setting new records.

Ingenuity's success has inspired NASA to send two similar but advanced helicopters to retrieve scientifically-compelling samples of Martian rock and soil deposited by Perseverance on the Martian surface. The Sample Recovery Helicopters will serve as a backup to retrieve samples if Perseverance fails to directly transport the samples to Sample Retrieval Lander.

In case you have been living under a rock, NASA's Perseverance Mars rover recently completed the construction of the sample depot within an area of Jezero Crater nicknamed "Three Forks." The rover has deposited 10 titanium sample tubes so they could be brought and studied on Earth in the future by the NASA-ESA (European Space Agency) Mars Sample Return (MSR) campaign.

