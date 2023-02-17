U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday proposed a $175,000 civil penalty against SpaceX for failing to submit launch collision analysis trajectory data to the agency prior to the August 2022, launch of the Starlink Group 4-27 mission.

The FAA said SpaceX was required to submit the data directly to the agency at least seven days prior to an attempted launch. The data is used to assess the probability of the launch vehicle colliding with one of the thousands of tracked objects orbiting the Earth. SpaceX has 30 days to respond to the FAA after receiving.

