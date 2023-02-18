Left Menu

Cyclone death toll in New Zealand rises to nine as recovery continues

Clean up from the cyclone, which cut off towns, washed away farms, bridges and livestock and inundated homes, stranding people on rooftops, continued along with efforts to located residents still missing. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Friday called Gabrielle the biggest natural disaster to hit New Zealand this century, and warned that the death toll was likely to rise as crews made contact with hundreds of cut-off communities.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2023 05:37 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 05:37 IST
Cyclone death toll in New Zealand rises to nine as recovery continues

New Zealand's death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle rose to nine on Saturday as clean-up continued on the nation's battered North Island and authorities worked to find missing people. The cyclone hit New Zealand on Sunday on the uppermost region of the North Island, before tracking down the east coast, causing widespread devastation.

On Saturday, police said they were investigating a death in the hard-hit Hawke's Bay region, on the North Island's east coast, of a person "believed to have died in circumstances related to Cyclone Gabrielle", taking the death toll to nine. Clean up from the cyclone, which cut off towns, washed away farms, bridges and livestock and inundated homes, stranding people on rooftops, continued along with efforts to located residents still missing.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Friday called Gabrielle the biggest natural disaster to hit New Zealand this century, and warned that the death toll was likely to rise as crews made contact with hundreds of cut-off communities. Just over 4,500 people as of Friday afternoon had been registered with the police as being out of touch with friends or family since the cyclone hit.

But police believe many do not have access to communication networks as thousands of properties remain without power. Almost 2,000 people remained in evacuation centres in Hawke's Bay, while potentially up to 1,000 people in the region remained beyond the reach of emergency services, the New Zealand Herald reported.

North of Hawke's Bay, at Tairāwhiti Gisborne, the area's Civil Defence group controller Ben Green said there was "still a long way to go before everyone has been located, had their needs met and everyone's connected once again". "We have our work cut out for us, we're focused on securing a reliable water supply, reaching isolated people and re-establishing phone and internet connections," he said.

Two temporary morgues have been set up in the Hawke's Bay region, which is largely rural but includes the towns of Napier, Hastings and Wairoa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes label changes; World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes...

 Global
4
UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023