Two killed after car hits motorcycle in UP

Two people, including a seven-year-old boy, were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a car here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening.

Satyapal (30) and Pranav (7) died after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a car near Paindapur village under Syohara police station area, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ram Arj said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

