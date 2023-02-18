Left Menu

Delhi records minimum temperature of 11.7 deg C

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2023 10:16 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 10:16 IST
The minimum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 11.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity was 93 per cent at 8:30 am.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for the day and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 12.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 29.8 degrees Celsius.

