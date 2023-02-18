Left Menu

Sun emits intense X-class solar flare; NASA shares picture of the event

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 18-02-2023 11:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 11:02 IST
Image Credit: NASA/SDO

The Sun continues to release powerful solar flares as it is moving towards the solar maximum. On February 17, our life-giving star ejected a strong flare, classified as an X2.2 flare by NASA, which peaked at 3:16 p.m. ET the same day.

A picture of the event was captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) which has been monitoring the Sun since 2010. The image shared by NASA shows a subset of extreme UV light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares and which is colourized in teal.

For the unversed, solar flares are powerful bursts of radiation emitted by the Sun. While flares cannot physically affect humans on the ground, however - when intense enough - they can disrupt radio communication, interfere with GPS systems, and even cause power outages. The harmful radiation from a flare can also pose a risk to space travellers and spacecraft.

Based on their intensity, there are four categories of solar flares - the smallest ones are A-class, followed by B, C, M and X, the largest. The number (for instance, X2.2) provides more information about its strength.

The number of solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) increases approximately every 11 years. During this natural 11-year solar cycle, the sun goes through periods of high and low activity, with the most active period being the "solar maximum" and the least active period being the "solar minimum".

The current solar cycle - Solar Cycle 25 - began in December 2019 and is expected to reach its peak in 2025, which means more flares and CMEs will be coming to Earth.

