Parker Solar Probe's instrument goes offline; overall spacecraft remains healthy

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 18-02-2023 11:25 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 11:25 IST
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe - the first-ever mission to touch the Sun - is in trouble as one of its instruments has temporarily gone offline. The instrument, Energetic Particle Instrument (EPI-Hi), will remain off for several weeks, according to the agency.

"An instrument on NASA's Parker Solar Probe was powered off prematurely by the spacecraft autonomy system on Feb. 12. It happened during the application of an approved flight software patch to the Energetic Particle Instrument (EPI-Hi)," the agency said in a statement on Friday.

"The instrument will remain off for several weeks as the geometry between the probe and the Sun, and also the solar radio frequency interference will prevent a good uplink. The EPI-Hi is expected to return to normal operations after this blackout period, before the spacecraft begins its 15th close encounter with the Sun on March 12," it added.

The review board examining the anomaly concluded that the instrument had undergone an early power cycle before the new software patch was fully loaded.

Fortunately, the overall spacecraft is in good health and is functioning as expected.

The Parker Solar Probe has four science instruments - FIELDS, WISPR, SWEAP and ISOIS. EPI-Hi is one of the two energetic particle instruments on the Integrated Science Investigation of the Sun or ISOIS. The other one is called EPI-Lo. Together, the two instruments allow ISʘIS to investigate all energies of solar energetic particles as well as high-energy solar wind particles that cannot be detected by the Solar Wind Electrons Alphas and Protons investigation (SWEAP).

Parker Solar Probe was developed as part of the agency's "Living With a Star" program to explore aspects of the Sun-Earth system that directly affect life on our planet.

