A child, two other people rescued in Turkey 296 hours after quake -state news agency
Three people, including a child were rescued alive from the rubble of a building in Antakya city of southern Turkey on Saturday, 296 hours after the earthquake, state news agency Anadolu said.
Television images showed the three people being carried to ambulances.
