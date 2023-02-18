Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-02-2023 15:34 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 15:26 IST
Mercury rises in Rajasthan, maximum temperature recorded at 37.6 in Barmer
The weather in Rajasthan saw a change as temperature increased up to 10 degrees Celsius above normal with Barmer being the hottest at 37.6 degrees Celsius, a MeT department spokesperson said on Saturday.

According to the MeT department, the temperature in the state has risen due to the development of an anti-cyclonic system over the North Arabian Sea and adjoining Gujarat region.

In the last 24 hours, the highest maximum temperature was recorded 37.6 degrees Celsius in Barmer, which is 8.8 degrees above normal followed by Bikaner at 36.8 degree Celsius, which is 10.2 degrees Celsius above normal.

The maximum temperature in Jodhpur was recorded at 36.5 degrees followed by 36.2 degrees Celsius in Phalodi and 35.5 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer.

Dungarpur recorded a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius, while Churu's maximum was 34.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather in the state will remain dry for now. However, from February 21-22, the temperature is likely to drop by 2 to 4 degrees due to a weak western disturbance.

