Scoreboard: 2nd Test, India vs Australia, Stumps Day 2

Scoreboard at stumps on day 2 of the second Test between India and Australia here on Saturday. Australia 1st Innings: 263 all out India 1st Innings: Rohit Sharma b Lyon 32 KL Rahul lbw b Lyon 17 Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Lyon 0 Virat Kohli lbw b Kuhnemann 44 Shreyas Iyer c Handscomb b Lyon 4 Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Murphy 26 Srikar Bharat c Smith b Lyon 6 Axar Patel c Cummins b Murphy 74 Ravichandran Ashwin c Renshaw b Cummins 37 Mohammed Shami b Kuhnemann 2 Mohammed Siraj not out 1 Extras: (B-8, LB-11) 19 Total: (All out in 83.3 overs) 262 Fall of wickets: 1-46, 2-53, 3-54, 4-66, 5-125, 6-135, 7-139, 8-253, 9-259, 10-262 Bowling: Pat Cummins 13-2-41-1, Matthew Kuhnemann 21.3-4-72-2, Nathan Lyon 29-5-67-5, Todd Murphy 18-2-53-2, Travis Head 2-0-10-0.

