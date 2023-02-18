Left Menu

Scoreboard: 2nd Test, India vs Australia, Stumps Day 2

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2023 16:41 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 16:39 IST
Scoreboard: 2nd Test, India vs Australia, Stumps Day 2
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Scoreboard at stumps on day 2 of the second Test between India and Australia here on Saturday. Australia 1st Innings: 263 all out India 1st Innings: Rohit Sharma b Lyon 32 KL Rahul lbw b Lyon 17 Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Lyon 0 Virat Kohli lbw b Kuhnemann 44 Shreyas Iyer c Handscomb b Lyon 4 Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Murphy 26 Srikar Bharat c Smith b Lyon 6 Axar Patel c Cummins b Murphy 74 Ravichandran Ashwin c Renshaw b Cummins 37 Mohammed Shami b Kuhnemann 2 Mohammed Siraj not out 1 Extras: (B-8, LB-11) 19 Total: (All out in 83.3 overs) 262 Fall of wickets: 1-46, 2-53, 3-54, 4-66, 5-125, 6-135, 7-139, 8-253, 9-259, 10-262 Bowling: Pat Cummins 13-2-41-1, Matthew Kuhnemann 21.3-4-72-2, Nathan Lyon 29-5-67-5, Todd Murphy 18-2-53-2, Travis Head 2-0-10-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine; Pfizer, Valneva to stop testing Lyme disease vaccine in some U.S. patients and more

Health News Roundup: World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid...

 Global
3
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023