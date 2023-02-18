Left Menu

MahaRERA brings transparency into real estate sector

The aim of the MahaRERA mechanism is to bring transparency in the sector to help the homebuyer, its chairperson Ajoy Mehta said on Saturday.He was speaking at a function organized by National Real Estate Development Council NAREDCO on RERA Updates and Insights in Navi Mumbai.Only when the real estate industry survives will the homebuyer gain. Meanwhile, Sanjay Deshmukh, MahaRera nodal officer for lapsed projects, urged developers to improve the quality of the uploaded data.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-02-2023 16:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 16:47 IST
MahaRERA brings transparency into real estate sector
  • Country:
  • India

The aim of the MahaRERA mechanism is to bring transparency in the sector to help the homebuyer, its chairperson Ajoy Mehta said on Saturday.

He was speaking at a function organized by National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) on 'RERA Updates and Insights' in Navi Mumbai.

''Only when the real estate industry survives will the homebuyer gain. We will hold workshops organised by MahaRERA and NAREDCO to help developers gain clarity over compliances,'' he said.

While builder and NAREDCO vice-chairperson Niranjan Hiranandani said MahaRERA must speed up the process of giving approvals, Sanjay Dutt of Tata Realty and Infrastructure said institutional funds were flowing into the real estate industry at a good pace.

The industry is likely to attract investments of Rs 3 lakh crore over the next three to four years, Dutt claimed.

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority has helped the real estate sector gain respect due to regulations and professionalism, including the option for exit through deregistration of a project, NAREDCO president Rajan Bandelkar said. Meanwhile, Sanjay Deshmukh, MahaRera nodal officer for lapsed projects, urged developers to improve the quality of the uploaded data. ''Around 75-80 per cent of participants were falling short on quarterly filing timelines,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine; Pfizer, Valneva to stop testing Lyme disease vaccine in some U.S. patients and more

Health News Roundup: World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid...

 Global
3
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023