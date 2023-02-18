First Person: The towns in Ukraine which no longer exist
UN News | Updated: 18-02-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 19:12 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- Fromholt
- Ukrainian
- Aleksey Filippov
- Donetsk Oblast
- UNICEF
- Russians
- Russian
- Kurakhove
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
In pro-Putin Serbia, liberal-minded Russians seek a home
Athletics-Six more Russians cleared as neutrals - but war ban keeps them out
WB govt, UNICEF urge corporates to make second phase of Mission Nirmal Bangla a success
UNFPA, UNICEF call for partnering with men to end Female Genital Mutilation in Ethiopia
Svitolina calls for Russians to be banned from Olympics