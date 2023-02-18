Left Menu

Mars helicopter gearing up for its biggest challenge yet on the Red Planet

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 19-02-2023 10:03 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 21:27 IST
Image Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

Ingenuity, the four-legged companion of NASA's Perseverance Mars rover, is gearing up for its biggest challenge yet on the Red Planet. As the mission enters the rugged, unfamiliar terrain of the Jezero Crater delta, the helicopter's flight paths and landing zones will be full of hazards, the mission team says.

For the past few months, Ingenuity has been facing various challenges in staying with or getting ahead of the Perseverance rover. Every day (called 'sol' on Mars) on the Red Planet is an experiment in the survivability and capability of the small rotorcraft.

"Staying with or getting ahead of Perseverance has been a challenge in the past, and will it only grow more difficult as we enter the rugged, unfamiliar terrain of the delta. We expect that Ingenuity's flight paths and landing zones will be full of hazards and that radio performance between helicopter and rover may drop in and around the large geographic features that dominate this area. We know that any significant setback in flight distance or frequency may quickly put us out of communications range as the rover drives forward, never to return," Travis Brown, Chief Engineer Ingenuity Mars Helicopter at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, wrote in a blog post.

Ingenuity rode to Mars attached to the belly of Perseverance in July 2020 and landed on the planet in February 2021. The helicopter coordinates flights with the rover and assists in scouting potential locations for the latter to explore the Red Planet.

The rotorcraft took to the Martian skies for the first time on April 19, 2021, and, as of this writing, the helicopter has completed 43 flights on the planet.

 

