PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2023 10:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 10:03 IST
Delhi records 11.4 degrees min temp
The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 11.4 degrees Celsius, normal during the season, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 95 per cent at 8.30 am.

According to the IMD, the city will experience a mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards the afternoon or evening.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. On Sunday, the AQI stood at 332 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

