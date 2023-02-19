Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh hit by 3.8 magnitude earthquake

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-02-2023 14:02 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 13:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit the western part of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday afternoon, an official bulletin said.

A report by National Center for Seismology revealed that the latest quake was recorded at 12.12 pm, epicentered at West Kameng, near Bhutan border, at a depth of 10 km.

Tremors were felt in central-north Assam and eastern part of Bhutan.

There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to property officials said.

The North-eastern region falls in high seismic zone, making earthquakes a frequent phenomenon there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

